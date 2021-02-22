WARM 101.3 – it’s The Year of Winning 2021 (Twenty-Twenty-WON!) &

Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning Presents:

PRIZE PACKAGE #99 – MONEY IN THE BANK!

The WARM 101.3 Stimulus Giveaway continues with your chance to win $500 ALL DAY!

Listen every hour for the special keyword and text it to 1-844-500-UWIN

(1-844-500-8946.) At the end of the day we conduct a random drawing, from all valid entries, and giveaway $500!

Be the next who won in Twenty-Twenty-WON…on WARM 101.3!!

For contest rules click here.