The Classic-rock band America will play at the Kodak on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10 am but we have your tickets before you can buy them! Tony, Kristie and Nikki have your chance all week to win a pair of tickets to the show. Register below for an extra chance to win!

Name * First Last

Birthday *

Phone *

Email *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code