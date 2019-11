Word For The Weekend

ABRACABABRA

[ AH-BUH-KUH-DAB-BRUH ]

DEF: abracadabra –> 1.) a mystical word or expression used in incantations as a magical means of warding off misfortune, harm, or illness. or 2.) meaningless talk; gibberish; nonsense. In review: 1.) a magical charm or incantation OR 2.) unintelligible language. Let me try something: Abracadabra!! (…..nothing happened. Not even with 2 exclamation points)