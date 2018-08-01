On The Air:
  • search
Home
WARM 101.3 Blogs

Word For The Weekend: ACCOLADE

Word For The Weekend

ACCOLADE

[ack-oo-laid]

DEF: Any award, honor, or laudatory notice; a mark of acknowledgment, an award received. Example: He received the highest accolade of his profession. (and probably got a $25 restaurant gift card.) Also, an expression of praise AND a light touch on the shoulder with the flat side of the sword (formerly by an embrace) done in the ceremony of conferring knighthood. Tip? If you’re ever up for knighthood, make sure they use the non-sharp part of the sword. You’re welcome.

Submit Your Word For The Weekend

  • Submit your word to Kevin and tune into WARM 101.3 to see if he picks your Word For The Weekend!

Leave a Reply