Word For The Weekend

ACCOLADE

[ack-oo-laid]

DEF: Any award, honor, or laudatory notice; a mark of acknowledgment, an award received. Example: He received the highest accolade of his profession. (and probably got a $25 restaurant gift card.) Also, an expression of praise AND a light touch on the shoulder with the flat side of the sword (formerly by an embrace) done in the ceremony of conferring knighthood. Tip? If you’re ever up for knighthood, make sure they use the non-sharp part of the sword. You’re welcome.