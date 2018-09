Word For The Weekend

BOOGIE

[ b oo ?g -ee]

DEF: An earthy and strongly rhythmic rock music, based on the blues, conducive to dancing. As a verb: to dance energetically. Also: to move or to go quickly, as in “Let’s boogie on out of here.” It’s also a cute little nickname for a booger. (“Do you want TO boogie” is a lot different than “Do you want A boogie?”)