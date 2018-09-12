Word For The Weekend

ACCOMPLISHMENT

[uh-kom-plish-muh?nt]

DEF: (not only a great word for school starting up again, but a great word for work and play and life too!) The act or fact of accomplishing something — completion; something that has been accomplished – achievement; a quality or ability equipping one for society OR a special skill or ability acquired by training or practice. I believe a sense of accomplishment is the 7th sense, right after sight, hearing, taste, touch, smell and whatever the 6th Sense is.