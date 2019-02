Word For The Weekend

AMBITIOUS

[AHM-BISH-US]

DEF: Having ambition (duh!) Eagerly desirous of achieving or obtaining success, power, wealth, a specific goal, etc.; Requiring exceptional effort, ability, etc (Whomever wrote these definitions wasn’t that ambitious to use ‘etc.’ twice!) BTW: the 2019 words so far –> pants, yippee!, cooperation, persistence & ambitious.