Word For The Weekend

AMUSEMENT



[Ay-Muse-Mehn-Tt]

DEF: Anything that amuses; the state of being amused. (no kidding?) Breaking it down further: 1.) a means of amusing or entertaining (what are his favorite amusements) 2.) the condition of being amused (he could not hide his amusement) 3.) pleasurable diversion (he plays the piano for amusement) (is this the same guy?) May your weekend be filled with entertainment, enjoyment AND amusement: the pleasurable diversion!