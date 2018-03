Word For The Weekend

ANNOYANCE



[Anne-Oyy-Anne-Suh]

DEF: A person or thing that annoys; a source of vexation or irritation; a nuisance; something that causes feelings of slight anger or irritation; an act or instance of annoying someone; the state or feeling of being annoyed. Question: If you are annoying, but there’s no one to annoy, are you STILL an annoyance? MOST DEFINITELY YES. YOU STILL ARE! WITHOUT A DOUBT! (& again, I’m not referring to anyone in particular)