Word For The Weekend

ARTIFICIAL

[ ahr-tuh-fish-uhl ]

DEF: Made by human skill, produced by humans (as opposed to natural), man made. Imitation and/or simulated. Also: lacking naturalness or spontaneity; forced, contrived, feigned. The holiday season can be FULL of the artificial: fake Christmas trees, snow, artificial vanilla flavoring (which I don’t mind as long as the end result is tasty!) and artificial smiles. Keep it real Rochester!! And Happy New Year!!