Word For The Weekend

AWESOME

[ aw -s uh m]

DEF: Causing or inducing awe; exhibiting or marked by awe; very impressive, inspiring; an overwhelming feeling of reverence, admiration or fear. (fear?) Example? That new white convertible is awesome. You know what’s awesome? Using the word ‘totally’ just before awesome, maybe even preceded by the word ‘like’. So the example becomes “That new white convertible is, like, totally awesome! (again, with or without exclamation point)