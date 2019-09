Word For The Weekend

BAKLAVA

[ bahk-lahv-ah ]

DEF: Near Eastern pastry made of many layers of paper-thin dough with a filling of ground nuts, baked and then drenched in a syrup of honey and sometimes rosewater. Sounds very healthy! (and if you think about it, there are a bunch of foods that are fun to say, especially when preceded by “more”…. or “ are you gonna eat the rest of your….”)