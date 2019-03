Word For The Weekend

BEHEMOTH

[bih- hee -m uh th]

DEF: Any creature or thing of monstrous size or power. Something that is unusually large or very big and powerful, especially a company or organization. The size chart, in order: husky, large, extra large, XXL, colossus, giant, goliath, jumbo, huge, huge-juh, mammoth, juggernaut, behemoth, gigundous & ginormous.