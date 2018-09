Word For The Weekend

BEWILDER

[bee-wihld-her]

DEF: To perplex or confuse, especially by a complexity, variety, or multitude of objects or considerations; to puzzle completely. (if something is WAY OVER your head, is bewilder the right word?) Also: to cause to lose one’s bearings. Example: He was bewildered by the city’s maze of roads. To ME? It looks like a call to action: “be wilder”. So I am puzzled AND confused by the definition of bewilder. Perplexed even.