Word For The Weekend

boisterous

[ boy-stir-us ]

DEF:Rough & noisy; noisily jolly or rowdy; noisily turbulent (LOVE those 2 words together!!); clamorous; unrestrained; marked by or expressive of exuberance & high spirits; tumultuous. For example: those boisterous personal fireworks displays on the night of July 4th! One exploded so close to us as we were leaving the city on 490 I thought we were in a Jason Bourne movie!