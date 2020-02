Word For The Weekend

BUDDY

[ buhd-ee ]

DEF: Word For The Weekend: buddy! (fun to say, fun to have, fun to be) a close friend, a comrade or chum, a pal, an amigo, a compadre. Also: to work closely together. To buddy up? –> to become friendly. FYI: Buddy Holley? Real name Charles Holley. Buddy Hackett? Leonard Hacker. Buddy Rich’s first name was Bernard & Buddy Guy’s is George. (that’s all I got, buddy))