Word For The Weekend

BUFFOON

[BUFF-OON]

DEF: (Thanks to Ruth on Facebook!): buffoon –> a person given to coarse or undignified joking; a person who amuses others by tricks, jokes, odd gestures and postures, etc.; a ludicrous figure, a clown. Would you like to witness classic buffoonery? Check-out the Bills’ Mafia and how they imbibe and slam down on tables and rowdily tailgate before any remaining game at New Era Field. GO BILLS!