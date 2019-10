Word For The Weekend

BUGABOO

[ BUG – AH – BOO ]

DEF: (BTW it’s NOT how to scare a bug. Or even a buga.) It’s something that causes fear or worry. Something that causes fear or distress out of proportion to its importance. A thing that people are afraid of; an object of fear or alarm; a bugbear. (a WHAT?) In a sentence: doing one’s tax returns are a real bugaboo for some people. What’s YOUR biggest bugaboo?