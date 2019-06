Word For The Weekend

BUMFUZZLE

[ buhm-fusz-uhl ]

DEF: (Thanks to Mark on Facebook!) A simple term that refers to being confused, perplexed, or flustered or to cause confusion. Maybe an alteration of the word bamboozle (to deceive) + fuzzle (to confuse). Instead of calling it something silly like bamboozlefuzzle, they decided on the much simpler bumfuzzle instead. (also: a great substitute swear word!)