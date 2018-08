Word For The Weekend

CELEBUTANTE

[s uh – leb -y oo -tahnt]

DEF: A debutante who has attracted such media attention as to be considered a celebrity. See what they did there? (FYI: debutante –> a young woman making her formal entrance into society. And some have make their first big splash in unique ways!) So these peeps are famous because they’re famous? It must be the new math.