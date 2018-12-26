Word For The Weekend

CHAMPAGNE

[SHAM-PAIN]

DEF: Time to wring-out (pun intended) the old & ring in the new! The Final Word For The Weekend for 2018: Champagne! The Bubbly! The sparkling, dry, white table wine from the old province region of Champagne in France. (in northeastern France, west of Lorraine & north of Burgundy) Also: a similar sparkling wine produced elsewhere, including at many spectacular wineries in New York State! A toast to 2019! (Please drink responsibly. Don’t drink & drive. If over-served, please call a cab, an Uber, a Lyft or a friend. Be safe in 2019!)