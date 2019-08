Word For The Weekend

COGITATE

[ koj -i-teyt ]

DEF: As a verb used without object: to think hard; ponder; meditate: As a verb used with object: to think about; to devise. To give serious and careful thought to. So the next time somebody catches you daydreaming, or perhaps you get busted falling asleep while watching TV, just tell ’em you were cogitating. They may never bother you again.