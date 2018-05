Word For The Weekend

COLLABORATION



[Coh-Lab-Bore-Ay-Shun]

DEF:

The Word For The Weekend is not only fun to say, but also fun to do, and there should be a lot more of it: collaboration –> the action of working with someone to produce or create something. For example: having a baby. Also: a product resulting from collaboration. For example: the dictionary is a collaboration of many minds. We should be a Collaboration Nation. (maybe we could get some cool red hats.)