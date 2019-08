Word For The Weekend

COMMITMENT

[ coe-miht-mehnt ]

DEF: Fun to say, important to honor. 1. the act of committing; 2. the state of being committed; 3. the act of committing, pledging, or engaging oneself: 4. (HERE WE GO!) a pledge or promise; an obligation: an agreement to do something in the future.

If you commit to something or somebody, you’re making a commitment. Kind of like a pinky promise, but maybe a little more grownup.