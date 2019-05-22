Word For The Weekend

COMPROMISE

[ kohm-pro-my-zzz ]

A word that’s fun-to-say, but tough to say for some. But if it was said MORE, maybe the world would be a better place.

DEF: A settlement of differences by mutual concessions; an agreement reached by adjustment of conflicting or opposing claims, principles, etc.; to bind by mutual agreement, As my Dad always said: My Father’s advice: when appropriate, compromise, apologize & sanitize, (He also said to Simonize, but I think he just wanted me to wax the car.)