Word For The Weekend

COOKIE

[ COO-KEY ]

DEF: A small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled & sliced or dropped by spoonfuls on a large, flat pan (or cookie sheet) and baked. (It’s also a small file or part of a file stored on a user’s computer, created & subsequently read by a website server, & containing personal information, such as a user identification code, customized preferences, a record of pages visited, personal information, etc. etc. etc., but I prefer the cookies that have frosting.)