Word For The Weekend

COOPERATION

[YIHP-PEA]

DEF: The 400th Word For The Weekend An act or instance of working or acting together for a common purpose or benefit; joint action. The actions of someone who is being helpful by doing what is wanted or asked for; common effort. Willingness to cooperate. How better of a world would we have with even just a little more cooperation? And thanks for YOUR cooperation and words over the years!