Word For The Weekend

COURTEOUS

[Cerr-Tee-Us]

DEF: The Word For The Weekend is ALWAYS fun to say, and THIS one is fulfilling to BE: courteous. Having or showing good manners; polite; marked by polished manners, gallantry, or ceremonial usage of a court; marked by respect for and consideration of others. And if someone is courteous to you, show gratitude: a simple thank you goes a long way. Remember the 4 C’s: courteous, considerate, cool & kind. (OK. 3 C’s and a K)