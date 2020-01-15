Word For The Weekend

DOODLE

[ dood-l ]

DEF: One of the definitions online: to make a doodle! It’s an aimless or casual design, sketch, figure, or the like, made by idle scribbling. (Example: She made a doodle.) It can also mean to waste time in aimless or foolish activity or a foolish or silly person. And doodling can be good for you! Doodling rows & rows of ocean waves can block your stress. And if you’re tired and want a burst of energy, fill a paper full of zigzags. Research shows that drawing repeated zig-zags tells your brain to wake up, and gives it energy to burn. Doodle with a purpose! (or not)