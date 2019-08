Word For The Weekend

DOOZY

[ doo-zee ]

DEF: Something that is extraordinary or outstanding of its kind. Something that is very special or unusual. Doozy was first recorded (in the form dozy) in eastern Ohio in 1916. It’s also believed that doozy is an altered form of the word daisy, which was used especially in the late 1800s as a slang term for someone or something considered the best. Isn’t the origin of this word a real doozy/doozie?