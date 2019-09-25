On The Air:
Word For The Weekend: DUMBBELL

Word For The Weekend

DUMBBELL

[ DUM – BEL ]

DEF: 1) a gymnastic apparatus consisting of two wooden or metal balls connected by a short bar serving as a handle, used as a weight for exercising. 2) a stupid person. In review: 1) a short bar with weights at each end that is used usually in pairs for exercise. 2) a dummy, airhead, birdbrain, blockhead, bonehead, bubblehead, chowderhead, chucklehead, dimwit, dodo, dolt, dope, dork, dum-dum, dunderhead, fathead, goon, hardhead, idiot, ignoramus, imbecile, knucklehead, lamebrain, lunkhead, meathead, nimrod, nincompoop, nitwit, numbskull, oaf, thickhead, wooden head, yahoo or yo-yo. Wanna go workout?

