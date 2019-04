Word For The Weekend

ELOQUENT

[ el-uh-kwuh?nt ]

DEF: Fun to say & a challenge to BE. Having or exercising the power of fluent, forceful & appropriate speech. (an eloquent orator or preacher) Characterized by forceful and appropriate expression. (an eloquent speech.) I LOVE hearing eloquent people speak! The origin of the word? Between 1350 and 1400. (Before then, apparently, people no speak so goodly.)