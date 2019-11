Word For The Weekend

EPITOME

[ EH-PIT-TOE-MEE ]

DEF: A person or thing that is typical of or possesses to a high degree the features of a whole class. A typical or ideal example. In a sentence: the British monarchy itself is the epitome of tradition. However, this plays both ways. Of all the dumbasses in the world, someone is the epitome of dumbasses. (and I’m not naming names)