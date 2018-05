Word For The Weekend

EUNOIA



[You-Noy-Uhh]

DEF:

“Beautiful thinking”; a normal or positive mental state. a “well mind”. In the art of effective or persuasive speaking or writing, eunoia is the goodwill a speaker cultivates between himself and his audience, a condition of receptivity. WFTW Bonus & Fun Fact: at six letters long, is the shortest English word that contains all five main vowels.