Word For The Weekend

EXULTANT

[ x-uhl-tan-ttt ]

DEF: I think this word has one of the best definitions EVER: triumphantly happy! It don’t get much better than that: highly elated; jubilant; filled with or expressing great joy or triumph. We’ve had exuberant before, which means enthusiastic or extremely joyful. (Is there a difference between triumphantly happy and extremely joyful?) May we ALL have an exultant 2020!