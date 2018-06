Word For The Weekend

FASTIDIOUS



[Ff-ahs-tid-ee-us]

DEF: Excessively particular, critical, or demanding; showing or demanding excessive delicacy or care; being careful that every detail of something is correct; having high and often capricious standards. (There you are. I was fastidious about the definition of fastidious.) Do you know anybody who is hard or difficult to please? You can tell us: your secret is safe on the internet.