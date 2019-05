Word For The Weekend

FEROCIOUS

[ ferr-oh-shuh-sss ]

DEF: (Thanks to Roz on Facebook!) Exhibiting or given to extreme fierceness; savagely fierce, as a wild beast, person, action, or aspect. Extreme or intense, OR extremely intense. Example 1: The competition among the students was ferocious. Example 2: No one really enjoyed the ferocious heat. (or pertaining to Rochester’s weather, ferocious sogginess OR ferocious mediocrity)