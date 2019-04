Word For The Weekend

FIASCO

[fee-ask-oo]

DEF: A complete and ignominious failure. Something that does not succeed, often in a way that causes embarrassment. A fiasco is ALSO a round-bottomed glass flask for wine, especially Chianti, fitted with a woven, protective raffia basket that also enables the bottle to stand upright. Which doesn’t sound like a failure to me! I want a fiasco for my birthday!