Word For The Weekend

FUNKY

[fuhn-kee]

DEF: Being in a funk; having an earthy unsophisticated style and feeling; having an earthy, blues-based quality or character; (Example: a funky beat, Play That Funky Music, etc.); also: having an offensive smell; evil-smelling; foul (Example: after these recent muggy summer days, the bottom of the Gillan laundry basket is rather funky right now.)