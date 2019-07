Word For The Weekend

GINORMOUS

[ jahy-nawr-muh?s ]

DEF: Extremely large; huge. HUMONGOUS (which apparently HAS to be spelled in all caps) Synonyms: enormous, tremendous, colossal, monumental, gigantic, vast, sizeable, astronomic, epic, jumbo, mammoth, massive, monster, prodigious, mega, behemoth, Bunyanesque. (can’t you hear our President saying MOST of these words?)