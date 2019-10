Word For The Weekend

GREGARIOUS

[ GREHG-AIR-EE-USS ]

DEF: Fond of the company of others; sociable. Marked by or indicating a liking for companionship; friendly, outgoing. For animals: living in flocks or herds. For plants: growing in open clusters or colonies. My take on this? If you’re part of a herd, ANY herd, you need to be gregarious. And for anyone not on board? Have them get the flock out. (see what I did there?)