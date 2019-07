Word For The Weekend

HAYWIRE

[ hay-why-err ]

DEF: (Thanks to my son Shaun!) Wire used to bind bales of hay! (how ’bout THAT!) Also: being out of order or having gone wrong; to stop working or behaving correctly. Other synonyms: amiss, amok, batty, berserk, bonkers, chaotic, erratic, out of control, out of order, out of whack, out to lunch, unglued, unhinged & wacky. The opposite of haywire? Soft Rock!