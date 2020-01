Word For The Weekend

HILARIOUS

[hi-lair-ee-uhs ]

DEF: Marked by or causing hilarity! Arousing great merriment, extremely funny, boisterously merry or cheerful, extremely amusing. Some synonyms: chucklesome (what a great word! hilarious!) Also: comedic, comic, comical, droll, farcical, humorous, hysterical, laughable, ludicrous, ridiculous, sidesplitting & uproarious. (and I believe several of those are rappers)