Word For The Weekend

IMPROMPTU



[Ihm-promp-too]

DEF: [A nomination from our GM Mr. Mike! (and apparently I “should be” using more of his words)]

Made or done without previous preparation; suddenly or hastily prepared; unrehearsed; spontaneous; produced or done without care or planning; improvised. How ’bout this: if you can’t come up with something spontaneously or at the spur of the moment, is it unimpromptu? (I just came up with that one.)