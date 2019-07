Word For The Weekend

ingenuity

[ in-juh-noo-i-tee ]

DEF: The quality of being cleverly inventive or resourceful; cleverness or skillfulness of conception or design. Other synonyms: originality, creativeness, imaginativeness, ingeniousness, innovativeness, inventiveness, (lots of nesses!) 2 words (actually 2 words, one hyphen): know-how. If you have ingenuity, the world is your oyster!!