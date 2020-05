Word For The Weekend

INSOUCIANT

[ in- soo -see- uh nt ]

DEF: (Thanks to an email from Heidi) Lighthearted unconcern, nonchalance. Free from worry or anxiety. Carefree, indifferent. In a sentence: She was insouciant that she joined the zoom meeting late. (and I know EXACTLY who that was!) Funny how I had never heard of this word, even though it pretty much sums up my whole life!