Word For The Weekend

JINGLE

[ jing -g uhl ]

DEF: (Thanks to Facebook friend Pauline!) A light clinking or tinkling sound. Also: to move or proceed with such sounds. (Ex. The sleigh, decorated with bells, jingled along the snowy road.) Plus: a piece of verse or a short song having such a catchy succession of sounds, usually of a light or humorous character. (Ex. A radio station jingle! WARM 101.3!) This holiday season, may you jingle ALL the way! (and careful where you tinkle.)