Word For The Weekend

JOLLY

[JAWL-LEE]

DEF: Lively; merry; cheerfully festive or convivial; joyous; happy; expressing, suggesting, or inspiring lively happiness & good cheer; extremely pleasant or agreeable; full of high spirits. (Remember: If you get TOO full of high spirits? Designated driver, cab, Uber or Lyft PLEASE!) BTW: If a pirate at sea, was eating candy while singing a Christmas Song? He’d be Holly Jolly with a Jolly Rancher on the Jolly Roger. (I’m here all weekend)