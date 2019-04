Word For The Weekend

MEMORABILIA

[mem-er- uh – bil -ee- uh ]

DEF: Matters or events worthy to be remembered; points worthy of note. Things that stir recollection or are valued or collected for their association with a particular field or interest. And remember this if perhaps you are planning a spring yard or garage sale to make some $ off your memorabilia: there’s a fine line (and sometimes very little distance) between a yard sale and junk by the side of the road.