Word For The Weekend

MOXIE



[Mmm-Ox-Ee]

DEF:

1. energy, pep, vigor & verve

2. courage, determination, nerve & aggressiveness

3. skill & know-how

Of the 28 synonyms for this word, I thought FER SURE one would be spunk. But NO!!! Spunk means spirit and liveliness. So if you know of someone with moxie AND spunk, they’re either a very special individual or probably all hopped up on coffee. (like the first X in Xerox)